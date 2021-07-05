Lifestyle

Designer shoes and head turns: Lindiwe Sisulu gets tongues wagging with Nkandla outfit

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
05 July 2021 - 11:00
Lindiwe Sisulu's outfit drew a flood of reactons online.
Image: Twitter/ Lindiwe Sisulu

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu had many on social media in meltdown mode when she arrived for a meeting at former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal on the weekend dressed to the nines.

A large crowd gathered at Zuma’s residence after the Constitutional Court ruled he was guilty of contempt of court and slapped him with a 15-month jail term. Many vowed to “defend” the former president.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Sisulu said she and others from the ANC had been “deployed” to meet Zuma and “make sure everything is in order”.

“Earlier today we met with former president Jacob Zuma. We have been deployed here. Our job is to make sure everything is in order because ultimately the people who are here [at Nkandla] are members of the ANC so we have a direct responsibility,” she said.

Attempts to get further comment from Sisulu about her visit to Nkandla were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Comment will be included once received.

It was the minister’s choice of outfit that saw her hit the Twitter trends list. A post showing off her look was shared more than 1,000 times in under 12 hours, including by EFF leader Julius Malema and sports personality Robert Marawa.

Many questioned how Sisulu was able to navigate the terrain at Nkandla in designer heels, while others focused on the faces of those who saw her at the residence.

On Tuesday last week the Constitutional Court found Zuma guilty of contempt of court for failure to comply with an order of the court to appear before the state capture inquiry.

On Friday, Zuma applied to the Constitutional Court to rescind its order, and the high court in Pietermaritzburg to stop police from arresting him while his application is being heard.  The ConCourt will hear the matter on July 12.

READ MORE:

SAPS boosts KZN forces as Covid-19 fears loom over Nkandla

The SA Police Service announced on Sunday that it had “enhanced” its deployment of “security forces” in KwaZulu-Natal as large crowds flocked to ...
News
19 hours ago

'They will regret it one day': Zuma grasps at legal lifeline, insists he's done 'nothing wrong'

Former president Jacob Zuma has told supporters gathered at Nkandla he will not hand himself over to begin the 15-month sentence handed to him this ...
News
1 day ago

'Listen only to us': Magashule calls for anarchy within ANC structures as he supports Zuma

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Sunday incited ANC branches and deployees to disregard party instructions and “listen only to us”.
Politics
19 hours ago
