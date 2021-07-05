Designer shoes and head turns: Lindiwe Sisulu gets tongues wagging with Nkandla outfit

Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu had many on social media in meltdown mode when she arrived for a meeting at former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal on the weekend dressed to the nines.

A large crowd gathered at Zuma’s residence after the Constitutional Court ruled he was guilty of contempt of court and slapped him with a 15-month jail term. Many vowed to “defend” the former president.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Sisulu said she and others from the ANC had been “deployed” to meet Zuma and “make sure everything is in order”.

“Earlier today we met with former president Jacob Zuma. We have been deployed here. Our job is to make sure everything is in order because ultimately the people who are here [at Nkandla] are members of the ANC so we have a direct responsibility,” she said.

Attempts to get further comment from Sisulu about her visit to Nkandla were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story. Comment will be included once received.

It was the minister’s choice of outfit that saw her hit the Twitter trends list. A post showing off her look was shared more than 1,000 times in under 12 hours, including by EFF leader Julius Malema and sports personality Robert Marawa.