Designer shoes and head turns: Lindiwe Sisulu gets tongues wagging with Nkandla outfit
Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu had many on social media in meltdown mode when she arrived for a meeting at former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead in KwaZulu-Natal on the weekend dressed to the nines.
A large crowd gathered at Zuma’s residence after the Constitutional Court ruled he was guilty of contempt of court and slapped him with a 15-month jail term. Many vowed to “defend” the former president.
Taking to social media on Sunday, Sisulu said she and others from the ANC had been “deployed” to meet Zuma and “make sure everything is in order”.
“Earlier today we met with former president Jacob Zuma. We have been deployed here. Our job is to make sure everything is in order because ultimately the people who are here [at Nkandla] are members of the ANC so we have a direct responsibility,” she said.
It was the minister’s choice of outfit that saw her hit the Twitter trends list. A post showing off her look was shared more than 1,000 times in under 12 hours, including by EFF leader Julius Malema and sports personality Robert Marawa.
Many questioned how Sisulu was able to navigate the terrain at Nkandla in designer heels, while others focused on the faces of those who saw her at the residence.
On Tuesday last week the Constitutional Court found Zuma guilty of contempt of court for failure to comply with an order of the court to appear before the state capture inquiry.
On Friday, Zuma applied to the Constitutional Court to rescind its order, and the high court in Pietermaritzburg to stop police from arresting him while his application is being heard. The ConCourt will hear the matter on July 12.