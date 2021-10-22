Western Cape local government MEC in breach of executive ethics code, public protector finds

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found the Western Cape local government MEC in breach of the executive ethics code, for his failure to timeously deal with allegations of improper conduct against officials in the troubled Oudtshoorn local municipality in the Little Karoo.

The complaint against Anton Bredell was lodged in 2019 by Brett Herron, a former Cape Town DA councillor and a current member of the provincial legislature on the Good party ticket.

The finding was part of six reports “that touch on service delivery, public procurement and executive ethics”, that Mkhwebane released on Friday.

Herron told Mkhwebane that the former mayor of the Oudtshoorn municipality, Colan Sylvester, alerted Bredell to “several allegations of maladministration, fraud, corruption, on the part of the municipality” in March 2019.

Herron said Sylvester requested Bredell’s assistance. He complained that Bredell did not respond to Sylvester’s letter until January 2020.

“Further, that from the independent investigation of the allegations that was commissioned by the municipality, it appeared that there were valid reasons for concerns brought to the MEC’s attention by the former executive mayor,” Herron complained.

According to Herron, Bredell addressed DA councillors in the municipality on December 12 2019 and proposed that they should agree that the provincial government “places the municipality ‘under administration’”.