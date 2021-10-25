IN PICS | President Cyril Ramaphosa on the campaign trail in Limpopo
25 October 2021 - 13:40
A recent poll conducted by the Institute of Race Relations showed ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is still the most popular political leader in the country and is more popular than the ruling party.
The Sunday Times reported the ruling party decided to use Ramaphosa’s face on local government election posters because it believed his smile would secure the party an outright victory on November 1 when the country goes to the polls.
TimesLIVE