Politics

IN PICS | President Cyril Ramaphosa on the campaign trail in Limpopo

25 October 2021 - 13:40 By TimesLIVE
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses supporters during a local government election campaign in Limpopo.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addresses supporters during a local government election campaign in Limpopo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi / The Sunday Times

A recent poll conducted by the Institute of Race Relations showed ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is still the most popular political leader in the country and is more popular than the ruling party.

The Sunday Times reported the ruling party decided to use Ramaphosa’s face on local government election posters because it believed his smile would secure the party an outright victory on November 1 when the country goes to the polls.

ANC supporters during a local government election campaign led by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in Limpopo.
ANC supporters during a local government election campaign led by ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in Limpopo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi / The Sunday Times
ANC supporters during a local government election campaign in Limpopo.
ANC supporters during a local government election campaign in Limpopo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi / The Sunday Times
ANC supporters turned out in their numbers during a local government election campaign led by party president Cyril Ramaphosa in Limpopo.
ANC supporters turned out in their numbers during a local government election campaign led by party president Cyril Ramaphosa in Limpopo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi / The Sunday Times
ANC supporters in Polokwane, Limpopo.
ANC supporters in Polokwane, Limpopo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi / The Sunday Times
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at rally to address supporters during a local government election campaign in Limpopo.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa arrives at rally to address supporters during a local government election campaign in Limpopo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi / The Sunday Times

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Vote for councillors who walk the talk, Ramaphosa urges voters

With only a week before the November 1 local government elections, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the electorate must vote for councillors who will ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Helen Zille: 'It's time the ANC stopped using grants to blackmail poor people'

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has lashed out at the ANC, saying it's time the party stopped using social grants to "blackmail poor people" to ...
Politics
4 hours ago

'The ANC is no longer using communities as voting fodder,' says Ramaphosa during Limpopo campaign

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday said he was not worried that his face and not those of ward candidates has dominated the party’s election ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Once spurned Mbeki-ites return to the ANC fold Politics
  2. LISTEN | ‘We’ll work with any party but the EFF,’ says DA’s Steenhuisen Politics
  3. Zulu princess, fighting succession battle, goes to cops over king’s signature ... Politics
  4. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  5. ‘That’s an obvious autocorrect’: Mbalula explains his #VoteEFF moemish Politics

Latest Videos

Up close and personal with Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane
‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students