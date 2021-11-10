WRAP | Here's what the major political parties are looking for in a coalition

Several political parties have laid out strict non-negotiable coalition conditions after the recent local government election results in which parties failed to get an outright majority in many municipalities.

No party achieved a majority in 66 councils. Political parties have two weeks to embark on coalition talks before councils are dissolved.

Here is what some political parties have said about coalitions:

ANC’s coalition will be like ‘marriage’

President of the ruling party Cyril Ramaphosa said the ANC won’t go on its knees to beg for coalition support if talks fail.

Addressing the party’s “thank you” event post elections on Monday, Ramaphosa said the ANC was not desperate and would not enter coalitions at all costs.

“A number of parties are going around boastfully saying we will not work with the ANC. But who said we want to work with them? It’s OK, we are not on our knees. If we have to be in opposition, then we will be in opposition,” he said.

“We are going to be strategic. Our decision when we enter into any coalition will be principled and political. We don’t want casual arrangements like we’re casually dating. When we enter into a coalition, it will be like a marriage with clear conditions.”