Politics

WATCH | Coalition politics: EFF says 'Die Stem' must go, while DA focuses on shared values

Emile Bosch Multimedia journalist
16 November 2021 - 16:27

Both major South African opposition parties, the DA and the EFF, held independent press conferences on Tuesday, providing citizens with an update on the future of coalitions from the party standpoints.

While ideological differences are clear, leaders Julius Malema and John Steenhuisen sang a similar tune, decrying the possibility of any dissolution of municipalities. 

Both leaders listed meetings with various political parties, where coalition talks have begun, albeit not with each other. 

Malema said the EFF would remain selective in partnering with other parties that do not meet the EFF's mandate — though there would be some room for compromise, he later added. 

According to Steenhuisen, all coalitions need a solid foundation, compromising of “values and principles, a common programme of action and agreed objectives”.

The parties have said they will continue to entertain coalition discussions, with the objective of lessening the control of the ruling ANC.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Patriotic Alliance weakens DA's strategy to unseat the ANC

The withdrawal of the Patriotic Alliance from coalition talks has seemingly weakened the DA's strategy to unseat the ANC, especially in metropolitan ...
Politics
1 hour ago

RECORDED | EFF leader Julius Malema provides update on finalising coalitions

EFF leader Julius Malema is on Tuesday expected to provide an update on which political parties it will form coalitions with.
Politics
5 hours ago

RECORDED | DA leader John Steenhuisen gives update on party’s coalition discussions

DA leader John Steenhuisen is on Tuesday providing an update on the party's coalition discussions in hung municipalities.
Politics
6 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. Godongwana makes a choice: finance minister to step down from ANC role Politics
  3. Pressure mounts on Eskom to fix power grid Politics
  4. Political parties struggling to reach agreements in big metros as deadline looms Politics
  5. ‘The aim now is to destabilise the ANC’: Julius Malema Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary could have killed her son: Prosecutor considering exhuming body from ...
How to Eskom proof your life: Alternative energy sources