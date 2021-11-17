WATCH | Ace Ncobo alleges ‘90.9% of incorrect decisions went against Bafana’ in Ghana qualifier

Former international referee Andile “Ace” Ncobo has given a devastating report on the officiating of referee Maguette N'Diaye and his assistants - a report he says proves a definite pattern of extreme bias in the World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Ghana on Sunday.

Ncobo said his report shows that 90.9% of the incorrect decisions, of which there were an unusually high proportion, went against Bafana in the decisive 2022 World Cup Group G qualifier. He said this proves the game was “unlawfully manipulated” and that, in terms of Fifa rules, the result of a 1-0 win to Ghana should be made null and void.

Safa have asked global body Fifa to investigate the officiating of Senegalese ref N'Diaye, including the highly-disputed penalty from which Andre Ayew scored the 33rd-minute goal that saw Ghana (level on 13 points and a +4 goal difference with SA) progress on most goals scored.

Safa president Danny Jordaan said in Wednesday's press conference at Safa House in Nasrec that Ncobo's report would be included in their submission to Fifa.

Ncobo stressed Safa's submission would not be “about the penalty decision”.

“This submission is about the firm suspicion, maybe even conviction now that the report is there, that the match was unlawfully manipulated,” he said.

Ncobo said Safa's submission was based on the Fifa Disciplinary Code’s Article 18.1, which states that, “anyone who ... influences or manipulates the course, result or any other aspect of a match ... shall be sanctioned with a five-year ban”.

He said: “The moment Fifa decides that person needs to be sanctioned because there is verifiable proof they unlawfully influenced or manipulated the match, then it goes without saying that the result becomes null and void.”

Ncobo gave a detailed breakdown of how he came to the conclusion there had been extreme bias towards Ghana.

He said, reviewing the television footage, he “looked at the match second by second and logged all the incidents that required the intervention of the referee”.

“We disregarded minor incidents such as ball out of play for a throw-in ... We looked at only major incidents, and there were 71 in total. The bulk of those were in the first half.