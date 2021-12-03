DA wins mayorship of hotly contested Metsimaholo in Free State

The DA has gained control of Metsimaholo municipality in the Free State after its mayoral candidate Jeff Zwane was elected unopposed.

Zwane’s election this week came after the resignation of the EFF’s Selloane Motjeane a few days after her surprise election.

Motjeane had been told to resign by the EFF because her election was the result of support from disgruntled ANC councillors.

Addressing the media last week, EFF leader Julius Malema said he asked Motjeane to resign because the ANC faction which had supported her had already allegedly been demanding she do “illegal things” for their benefit.

“She was happy but the ANC was already making demands, asking for illegal things. The EFF in Metsimaholo municipality does not have numbers. Why should we get into an arrangement that is bound to fail because voting there would depend on the mood of ANC councillors? We are not in a coalition with anyone,” he said.