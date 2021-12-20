Former Midvaal mayor Bongani Baloyi quits the DA

Baloyi become the youngest mayor when he took the reins at Midvaal in 2013 and went on to make it one of the most successfully run municipalities in country.

Under his stewardship, which ended after the November 1 local government elections, Midvaal municipality received two clean audits and was ranked the top performing municipality.

According to the DA website, Baloyi joined the party in 2005 where he has over the years served as a member of the Vaal region executive committee, the provincial executive committee and as a federal council member.

The website says he has participated in the DA Young Leaders Programme, and previously served as chairperson of the Midvaal Youth Development Forum Board.

The DA has been bleeding black leaders following the departure of former MP Phumzile Van Damme in June. Other black leaders who have left the party include former leader Mmusi Maimane, former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba who went on to form ActionSA, Tshwane councillor Abel Tau, Johannesburg councillor Funzi Ngobeni and former Gauteng leader John Moodey.

