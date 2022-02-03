Ramaphosa pays tribute to 'African giant' Dr Eduardo Mondlane in Mozambique

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday urged leaders to educate and provide young people with tools that will enable them to continue to fight poverty and unemployment.

Not only that, he also believes that the youth should be helped to become “conscious, active and responsible citizens”.

“We must draw inspiration from the life of Dr [Eduardo] Mondlane to confront the challenges of underdevelopment, lack of diversity in our economies, slow industrialisation, widespread poverty, youth unemployment, insecurity, climate change and the current Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ramaphosa.

The president was speaking during the 53rd commemoration of the assassination of Mondlane, the founder and first president of the Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo).

Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the chair of the South African Development Community (Sadc) organ on politics, defence and security co-operation, is on a working visit to Mozambique at the invitation of President Filipe Nyusi.