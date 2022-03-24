FF+ welcomes end to government intervention in North West but says province’s problems are far from over

The Freedom Front Plus (FF+) on Wednesday welcomed the government’s decision to withdraw from North West but in the same breath expressed concern at the ongoing problems in the province.

In a statement, the FF+ said the problems in the provincial administration are “far from being resolved”.

An interministerial team established to oversee the government’s intervention in the administration of the provincial government confirmed the decision to withdraw national officials was under way. The progress report was submitted to the National Council of Provinces in parliament on Wednesday.

“The report also clearly confirms that the FF Plus’s views as well as its constant critique of the North West government and the national government’s ineffective attempts to intervene in the province’s administration were justified,” the party said.

The party said the four-year intervention was characterised by conflict between the provincial government and the appointed administrators, and the absence of accountable government.