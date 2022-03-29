Prasa to open criminal cases against those implicated in ghost employees scam

Acting group CEO David Mphelo told the committee they were investigating whether the ghost workers were South Africans.

“Where they are not South Africans, do they have permits to be in the country? We have just under 2,000 where we see there is no evidence of physical verification. We are looking into these individuals.

“We are looking at when were they registered and who loaded them in the system for salary purposes,” he said.

Mphelo said they have already identified 62 foreign nationals, some of whom have fraudulent identities and expired permits.

He said the investigation would give them information on when the ghost employees were loaded on to the system to quantify how much Prasa lost in the scam. They would hand over the names of those who loaded the names of the ghost employees to the police to be charged for fraud and identity theft. Further information would be provided to the Special Investigating Unit.

“It could be a racket or a syndicate. We are analysing that,” said Mphelo.

Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa called for a diplomatic intervention to deal with the issue of foreign nationals involved in the scam.

Mbalula told the committee that Prasa was a mess and he had told the board and management about his unhappiness.

“We know the problem, Prasa is a capital-intensive company. If you don't resolve procurement, you are dead. You deal with money there, billions every day and we cannot afford to lose a cent,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.