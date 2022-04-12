Steenhuisen on Gumede’s election: ‘Ramaphosa has clearly lost control of this and other key regions’

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Monday slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa after corruption-accused former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was elected ANC eThekwini regional chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal.

Steenhuisen said the return of embattled Gumede to a powerful position in the province proved Ramaphosa has lost control of this region and others.

Steenhuisen, whose party filed a no-confidence motion against members of Ramaphosa’s cabinet earlier this year, said the president needs to regain control of the ruling party.

“With corruption-accused Zandile Gumede elected as ANC eThekwini regional chairperson last night, and with her allies having won all the other top positions contested, Ramaphosa has clearly lost control of this and other key regions. But he can and must control the size and composition of his cabinet,” Steenhuisen said.

Gumede’s election was met with mixed responses from politicians and the public.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini laughed off the losses by Ramaphosa’s allies, while former Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus welcomed Gumede’s election.