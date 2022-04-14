'Pray or the ANC? What a choice!' — ANC’s calls for employees to get to work in KZN gets tongues wagging
The ANC joined calls for relief and rebuilding in KwaZulu-Natal after floods destroyed homes and infrastructure and killed hundreds of people.
Torrential rain and landslides have hit the area since Sunday night, displacing hundreds of people.
On Wednesday evening, the office of the MEC of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Sipho Hlomuka said: “The latest reports indicate that 306 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains.”
While relief and rebuilding efforts [to which you can contribute here] have started, the governing party took to social media to call for calm.
“During this difficult time the ANC calls on residents to remain calm while measures are being taken to attend to the situation.”
It followed this message up with a call to party employees to roll up their sleeves and get to work rebuilding communities.
“While disaster management teams work around the clock to assist residents affected by the inclement weather, the ANC issued an instruction to its employees to roll up their sleeves and fast-track interventions,” it said,
It headlined both calls "pray for KZN”.
While many applauded the statements and said all help was needed, others slammed the party and said it had “left people to pray for relief” instead of providing help.
Others alleged it was a call for the looting of state resources through irregular tenders masked as interventions, as had been seen during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic and national state of disaster. A provincial state of disaster was declared in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Here is a look at some of the reactions to the ANC’s message:
@MYANC deployees to "roll up sleeves" 😂😂 They will if there is something in it for them ...— Ed Stoddard (@EdStoddardZA) April 13, 2022
Please provide evidence of the disaster management team hard at work— Badimo ke Badimo (@Prole_Librarian) April 13, 2022
Communities need financial & human resources not prayers. Prayers won't rebuild destroyed bridges, they won't magically provide a warm meal & roof over their heads. They need money not prayers— njabulo sibiya 🇿🇦 (@njabulo__sibiya) April 14, 2022
Now only? We started when the floods started. #bootsontheground— United Independent Movement Official (@uimsaofficial) April 13, 2022
Tender proposals ahamba ngolayini, 5000 ublanket each— Nhle Sibiya Ndlovu (@Nhle19533123) April 13, 2022
New Shelf companies already underway, Cadres waiting to ravage funds!— Thas⭕ Bruuhhh! (@thaso77) April 13, 2022
"LET THE LOOTING GAMES BEGIN" pic.twitter.com/KTrltbTzzZ
