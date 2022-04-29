Charge ex-Eskom execs and Gupta acolytes Brian Molefe and Matshela Koko, says Zondo

Chief justice Raymond Zondo, in a scathing report on the capture of Eskom by the Guptas, has recommended their acolytes, including the power utility’s disgraced former group executive Matshela Koko and CFO Anoj Singh, be charged with corruption and that Eskom recover lost monies from its former executives.

The state capture commission of inquiry’s chair delivered his fourth report on Friday.

The report lays bare how the Guptas, through government ministers and several of the utility’s senior executives, seized control of Eskom.

“It is recommended that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) should consider further investigation into determining whether the implicated parties have acted in breach of the following provisions of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act [PRECCA] ... with a view to holding those responsible criminally liable.”

The recommendations stem from several plans put in place by Gupta allies and senior Eskom executives, including Koko, Singh, Salim Essa, Mark Permanskey, Eric Wood and Brian Molefe.

The plans included, among others, to commit Eskom to:

a contract with Huarong Energy Africa for $21.8m to raise $24m before any money was allegedly raised to lend to Eskom; and

hiring the consultancy trio of firms McKinsey-Regiments-Trillian for R1.6bn to design an 'internal consulting unit';

put interventions in place to reduce expenditure on procurement;

optimise the utility’s “balance sheet” to unlock cash and assist with “unlocking funding sources” to improve its financial position.

In his review of the Huarong Energy Africa contract, Zondo stated that “it seems clear on the evidence that certain Eskom officials conspired ... [with] certain individuals outside Eskom to bind Eskom to a transaction pursuant to which Eskom would pay out a very substantial sum of $21.8m as a raising fee before any money had been raised and paid to Eskom.