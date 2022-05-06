Madikizela paints his slate as anti-establishment underdogs as ANC EC conference begins

He told delegates electing his slate would be equal to raising the ANC in the province to a sort of a power it has seen for more than a decade.

“The time is now to awake the sleeping giant. For the past 12 years, comrades, do your own assessment about how things have been happening in the province. Who has been in charge? Then you tell the people of Eastern Cape that they (previous leaders who are seeking re-election) will come back and do what?” he said.

It was Madikizela’s suggestion that delegates would be bribed not to vote for his slate — including his encouragement that any bribes offered should be taken but the voting should not change — that raised eyebrows.

“We have got f**k all. They will give you money because they are part of the establishment, they are the haves. Take the money comrades, but do the right thing (presumably vote for his slate). Let’s remain focused, disciplined.

“This is the most important conference in the history of the ANC in this province. Therefore we must not lose focus, we must be disciplined. Go shop with the money you will be given because you will be bribed. Keep that money and spend it on Monday.”