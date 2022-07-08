Shivambu had previously revealed the EFF would soon table a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa in parliament.
He said the Phala Phala scandal reinforced claims by the EFF that Ramaphosa was unfit to run the country.
“We have a criminal who is the head of SA today with millions of dollars hidden under mattresses and sofas. That is what we are faced with. That is why, as the EFF, we are taking a script from Chris Hani to say we will never allow Ramaphosa to vandalise our country.
“I can tell you now that when we go back to parliament and table a motion of no confidence there, Ramaphosa will not come back alive there. You will not be a president,” he said.
Shivambu urged South Africans to consider themselves their own liberators and leaders to serve the public selflessly.
“If your obsession as a leader is to make more money for yourself, you must know that you are nowhere close to being like Chris Hani,” he said.
'Ramaphosa has taken us back to colonial era': Shivambu on load-shedding mention in UK parliament
Image: MASI LOSI
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has weighed in on SA’s load-shedding getting a mention in the British parliament.
This week, the UK parliament heard how President Cyril Ramaphosa had apparently told outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson Eskom intends to accelerate decommissioning.
This after MPs questioned how SA was going to rid itself of corruption and the ongoing stage 6 load-shedding.
Shivambu said Ramaphosa had taken SA back to colonial era and called for him to “fall”.
“The ANC of Ramaphosa has burnt parliament here in SA and the colonial British parliament is busy discussing our energy crisis,” said Shivambu.
“Despite committing multiple crimes in Phala Phala, Ramaphosa has taken us back to the colonial era. He must fall.” .
Shivambu said Johnson had been “given illegal permission” to discuss SA’s electricity solutions.
“Boris must fall. He was given illegal permission by a puppet to discuss SA’s electricity solutions. So he must fall this week and soon it will be his puppet friend here. A motion of no confidence is a better sword if he refuses to fall on his own sword,” he said.
'He won't come out alive' — Shivambu says Ramaphosa won't survive upcoming motion of no confidence
