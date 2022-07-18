‘She paid her dues in the struggle for liberation’
The EFF said Duarte will be remembered fondly by many young men and women who passed through her hands and grew through her guidance.
“The ANC has lost a committed member,” said the party.
“Duarte was a fierce, firm and forthright person who paid her dues in the struggle for liberation in SA. She was passionate about gender-equality and fighting against forms of sexism and patriarchy.”
‘A matriarch and pillar of her family’
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said Duarte’s death was a great loss to her family, the ANC and the country as a whole.
“The ANC expresses its heartfelt condolences to the Duarte, Dangor and Whitley extended families, loved ones and friends. She was both a tower of strength to the organisation as well as a matriarch and pillar of her family. Comrade Jesse was undergoing cancer treatment and had been on medical leave since November,” said Mabe.
“She dedicated her entire life to the struggle for a united, nonracial, non-sexist, democratic, prosperous and just SA. A committed gender activist, she relentlessly championed the emancipation and empowerment of women. Her life and work reflected a consistent commitment to advancing the rights of the poor and marginalised.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
‘She paid her dues in the struggle for liberation’: 5 tributes to Jessie Duarte
Image: Masi Losi
Tributes continue to pour in for late ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte following her death over the weekend
Duarte died in the early hours on Sunday after a battle with cancer. She was laid to rest at Westpark Cemetery after a short service.
Opposition parties and political figures extended condolences to her family and friends.
‘She walked a long road with SA’
“There is no doubt she had meteoric rise to deputy secretary-general, travelling across the country settling disputes within the ANC,” said UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.
“She was an outspoken and independent individual who did not shy away from expressing her opinions. She walked a long road with SA, especially as a woman politician who had carved a deep notch in our body politics.”
Jessie Duarte was selfless even when facing death by shielding her family from her pain
‘Dedicated ANC member’
DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille described Duarte as a dedicated member of the ANC.
“She was well-known for being a fiery character who had worked closely with Walter Sisulu and Nelson Mandela and who held various posts in the party and government before standing in as secretary-general for the suspended Ace Magashule. May her soul rest in peace.”
‘Heartfelt condolences’
Former president Jacob Zuma conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the Duarte family and friends and to the ANC.
‘She paid her dues in the struggle for liberation’
The EFF said Duarte will be remembered fondly by many young men and women who passed through her hands and grew through her guidance.
“The ANC has lost a committed member,” said the party.
“Duarte was a fierce, firm and forthright person who paid her dues in the struggle for liberation in SA. She was passionate about gender-equality and fighting against forms of sexism and patriarchy.”
‘A matriarch and pillar of her family’
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said Duarte’s death was a great loss to her family, the ANC and the country as a whole.
“The ANC expresses its heartfelt condolences to the Duarte, Dangor and Whitley extended families, loved ones and friends. She was both a tower of strength to the organisation as well as a matriarch and pillar of her family. Comrade Jesse was undergoing cancer treatment and had been on medical leave since November,” said Mabe.
“She dedicated her entire life to the struggle for a united, nonracial, non-sexist, democratic, prosperous and just SA. A committed gender activist, she relentlessly championed the emancipation and empowerment of women. Her life and work reflected a consistent commitment to advancing the rights of the poor and marginalised.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
ANC's 'tower of strength' Jessie Duarte has died
Special category 2 funeral for 'fiery, fierce and a champion of the people' Jessie Duarte
Lindiwe Sisulu emotional as she talks about attempt to get medication to Duarte
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos