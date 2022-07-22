×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

ANC eThekwini wants Sihle Zikalala replaced

Biggest ANC region in KZN endorses Siboniso Duma as Zikalala's successor

22 July 2022 - 10:23
Sihle Zikalala cannot count on any support from eThekwini at the provincial conference.
Sihle Zikalala cannot count on any support from eThekwini at the provincial conference.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala will not be getting any support from the province's biggest region as he fights to retain his position as ANC provincial chairperson.

Out of five office bearers who serve with Zikalala, only deputy provincial secretary Sipho Hlomuka has been endorsed by eThekwini region to retain his position.

The matter was sorted via a vote after delegates failed to decide on names during discussions. The majority voted in favour of Siboniso Duma for provincial chairperson and Nomagugu Simelane as his deputy.

Bheki Mtolo received the support for provincial secretary, beating the outgoing Mdumiseni Ntuli, who is from eThekwini. Mtolo is from the Harry Gwala region. 

The region will be supporting Zandile Gumede for treasurer. 

eThekwini ANC in last-ditch attempt to agree on top five for provincial posts

eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal’s biggest region in the ANC, is yet to decide on who it will be supporting at the province's elective conference — a day ...
Politics
19 hours ago

It is unclear why the region has endorsed corruption-accused Gumede as she cannot take part in the conference due to the step-aside rule.  

Zikalala has the support of his home region, the General Gizenga Mpanza region (KwaDukuza). He is also believed to have the backing of the Tolomane Mnyayiza region (lower south coast) and the Inkosi Bhambatha region (Dundee, Nquthu).

According to insiders, another chairperson candidate whose name could be raised from the floor is transport MEC Peggy Nkonyeni.

The elective conference is scheduled to start on Friday and end on Sunday.

PODCAST | A province run by personal politics - what to expect from the ANC KZN conference

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

PODCAST | A province run by personal politics — what to expect from the ANC KZN conference

This weekend, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal holds its provincial conference, as part of the build up to the all-important ANC national conference in ...
Politics
5 hours ago

All systems go for ANC KZN provincial conference, says Mdumiseni Ntuli

More than 1, 600 voting delegates are expected to gather at Durban’s Olive Convention Centre to elect leadership at the ninth provincial conference.
Politics
14 hours ago

KZN ANC wants answers from Ramaphosa on Phala Phala

Whether he does so in court or elsewhere, the president must take the nation into his confidence, says provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli.
Politics
17 hours ago

Comrades confident Zandile Gumede will do what's 'best for ANC'

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal believes Zandile Gumede will adhere to the decisions on the step-aside rule by declining nomination at the party’s elective ...
News
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Step-aside rule is compromising ANC: KZN chair hopeful Sandile Zungu Politics
  2. KZN ANC wants answers from Ramaphosa on Phala Phala Politics
  3. Blade Nzimande’s opponents out in the cold from SACP top structure Politics
  4. We felt pain when Zuma was abused, says Zweli Mkhize Politics
  5. PODCAST | Shilowa says SACP is parasitic on ANC Politics

Latest Videos

Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines
Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial