Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Why SA lambasted Eswatini government spokesperson for his comments on crime

05 August 2022 - 16:37
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
Police are cracking down on illegal miners after the Krugersdorp mass rape, with the suspects alleged to have originated from a nearby zama zama operation. File photo.
Image: SAPS
Image: SAPS

This week on Sunday Times Politics Weekly we look at the strained relationship between SA and its neighbours due to an influx of foreigners accused of crime.

Join the conversation:

Recent cases include the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, which has been blamed on illegal foreign miners, and Eswatini spokesperson Alpheous Nxumalo's comment that “SA is infested with a cancer of criminality from head to toe”.

Clayson Monyela, deputy director-general for public diplomacy, said Nxumalo had insulted South Africans.

Monyela joins host Mike Siluma to discuss these issues. He comments on SA's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war, its role in Brics and the AU and more, saying despite challenges confronting the country, SA is still sought after in terms of providing leadership, not just on the African continent but globally.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

TimesLIVE

