LISTEN | New board chair 'plans to restore Eskom to award-winning utility'

06 October 2022 - 18:04
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
Few South Africans recall Eskom's award-winning past. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

Today on Sunday Times Politics Weekly we give you a sneak peek into our discussion with veteran business leader Mpho Makwana, Eskom’s new chair. 

Makwana gives us insight into his perspectives on Eskom and the seemingly insurmountable energy crisis the country faces. Having worked at the utility before, Makwana says he is lucky to benefit from institutional knowledge and hopes to restore the utility to its once award winning “legacy”. 

Join the discussion: 

The full episode will be available on the TimesLIVE, Sunday Times and Business Times websites on Sunday morning. 

