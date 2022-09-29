Politics

Sunday Times Politics Weekly

PODCAST | Eskom — The 'dark side' of political power

29 September 2022 - 22:29
Mike Siluma Sunday Times deputy editor
A man walks past electricity pylons during a outage in Orlando, Soweto.
A man walks past electricity pylons during a outage in Orlando, Soweto.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

In this episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we discuss the politics which has historically shaped, and which continues to shape, SA's energy crisis.

Join the discussion: 

Our host Mike Siluma is joined by Prof Mark Swilling, chair of the Development Bank of Southern Africa and professor at Stellenbosch University, and Prof Mazwe Majola, CEO of  the Worldwide Institute of Leadership.

The panel discusses the factors that have caused Eskom to become the monumental failure it is, while comparing its past performance. They explore the factors that got us here, why the situation continues to decline, where the shortfalls are, what can be done to rectify them, who the responsible parties are and who is needed to pull us out of the crisis. 

iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

