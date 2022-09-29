PODCAST | Eskom — The 'dark side' of political power

Our host Mike Siluma is joined by Prof Mark Swilling, chair of the Development Bank of Southern Africa and professor at Stellenbosch University, and Prof Mazwe Majola, CEO of the Worldwide Institute of Leadership.



The panel discusses the factors that have caused Eskom to become the monumental failure it is, while comparing its past performance. They explore the factors that got us here, why the situation continues to decline, where the shortfalls are, what can be done to rectify them, who the responsible parties are and who is needed to pull us out of the crisis.





