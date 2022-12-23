Former EFF MP Fana Mokoena hit back at many of the party's critics this year.
The actor and politician left no tweet unchecked in coming to the EFF's defence online. He also hit out at politicians who criticised its stance and called out its leaders.
Here are fives times Mokoena defended the EFF.
South Africa 'was polarised an entire century before the EFF was born'
Mokoena hit back at claims the EFF was dividing the country along racial lines after it was accused of having a “binary world view” and “refusing to acknowledge white excellence and black failure”.
“Those who say the EFF is polarising SA along racial lines are dim-witted. SA was polarised an entire century before the EFF was born. It was re-polarised in 1994 when apartheid was reinvented,” he claimed.
From standing by Malema to dissing Dudula: 5 times Fana Mokoena defended the EFF
'SA was polarised an entire century before the EFF was born': Fana Mokoena hits back at 'divisive' claims
Defending Malema
He came to EFF leader Julius Malema’s defence after justice minister Ronald Lamola said the red berets’ boss should step down and let Floyd Shivambu lead the party, with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi as secretary-general.
Speaking at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s memorial in Tshwane, Lamola took aim at Malema after he expressed his views on ANC leaders. He said Malema should not be trusted because he regularly changed his mind when situations didn't suit him.
“Lamola is correct, the EFF has a wealth of leaders who can lead the organisation and South Africa at the drop of a hat. Young, educated and dynamic leaders from which we can choose. Right now, the one who is the president is the best one we’ve chosen and we are happy with our choice,” he said.
‘We're happy with our choice’: Mokoena defends Malema after calls for Shivambu and Ndlozi to lead EFF
The EFF will take two provinces
Mokoena said the ANC leadership would lead “the former liberation movement to the grave in 2024”, with President Cyril Ramaphosa no exception.
“In 2024 the EFF will be in charge in two provinces and its president will be a strong contender for national president. You can go bank this,” he said.
Fana Mokoena says ANC leadership 'will lead the former liberation movement straight to its grave in 2024'
The EFF is the most focused political formation
According to Mokoena, the EFF is the most focused and fastest growing political formation in South Africa.
He said the party held successful, peaceful and well-organised provincial conferences.
“It is a well-oiled machine that keeps running into the future. Hence, it is decidedly the fastest-growing political machinery, not only in South Africa, but in Africa. Numbers don’t lie,” Mokoena said.
'It's an old idea that's run its time': Fana Mokoena says African leaders must stop fighting for political power
The EFF birthed Dudula
Mokoena said without the EFF, Operation Dudula would not exist.
“If the EFF was not in existence, there wouldn’t be a vigilante group called Dudula. There wouldn’t be a Twitter WhatsApp group called #PutSouthAficansFirst. Both these Twitter-based small groups were created by the ANC to counter the EFF. But the EFF is in the streets recruiting,” he said.
