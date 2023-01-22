Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, leading to death of about 42,000 people and the displacement of about 14 million.
“[The association] cannot stand aside and we are planning a peaceful yet noticeable rally at the department of international relations and co-operation, to once again draw media and public attention to the lies and terror of the Russian government.
“Please show your support by joining us at 7am on Monday at Dirco (OR Tambo Building, Soutpansberg Rd entrance, Pretoria),” UAZA said.
Pandor said in April that dialogue, mediation and diplomacy was the only path to end the current conflict.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Ukrainian association to picket against Russian foreign minister's visit
Image: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
The Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UAZA) plans to picket against the official visit of Russian foreign affairs minister Sergey Lavrov to the country.
Lavrov will meet minister of international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor on Monday.
The association said the picket at the department of international relations and co-operation's offices in Pretoria was to express strong disapproval of Pandor hosting her Russian counterpart for bilateral talks.
Image: Ukrainian Association of South Africa
Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, leading to death of about 42,000 people and the displacement of about 14 million.
“[The association] cannot stand aside and we are planning a peaceful yet noticeable rally at the department of international relations and co-operation, to once again draw media and public attention to the lies and terror of the Russian government.
“Please show your support by joining us at 7am on Monday at Dirco (OR Tambo Building, Soutpansberg Rd entrance, Pretoria),” UAZA said.
Pandor said in April that dialogue, mediation and diplomacy was the only path to end the current conflict.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Thank you! Ukrainian Association honours South Africans for their support
LISTEN | Co-operating with Russian business equates to funding the war, says Ukrainian Association of SA
New exhibition sheds light on impact of Ukrainian war on women, children
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos