Politics

Ukrainian association to picket against Russian foreign minister's visit

22 January 2023 - 17:43
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Image: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

The Ukrainian Association of South Africa (UAZA) plans to picket against the official visit of Russian foreign affairs minister Sergey Lavrov to the country.

Lavrov will meet minister of international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor on Monday.

The association said the picket at the department of international relations and co-operation's offices in Pretoria was to express strong disapproval of Pandor hosting her Russian counterpart for bilateral talks.

The Ukrainian Association of South Africa issued this poster ahead of a visit by Russian foreign affairs minister Sergey Lavrov to South Africa on Monday.
Image: Ukrainian Association of South Africa

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, leading to death of about 42,000 people and the displacement of about 14 million.

“[The association] cannot stand aside and we are planning a peaceful yet noticeable rally at the department of international relations and co-operation, to once again draw media and public attention to the lies and terror of the Russian government.

“Please show your support by joining us at 7am on Monday at Dirco (OR Tambo Building, Soutpansberg Rd entrance, Pretoria),” UAZA said.

Pandor said in April that dialogue, mediation and diplomacy was the only path to end the current conflict.

TimesLIVE

