As some of the country's most known political faces gear up to walk the state of the nation address red carpet, the ceremony has been thrown into debate.
Every year the opening of parliament is marked with pomp, ceremony and fine fashion. This year's speech will be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa at 7pm in the Cape Town City Hall as parliament is still being repaired after a fire last year. The red carpet and other festivities will precede the address.
The event will reportedly cost about R8m.
South Africa faces several crises, including load-shedding, fuel and food price hikes, crime, unemployment and service delivery failures, leading to some people suggesting the glitzy show of opulence may be in poor taste while so many citizens are struggling.
Others said it was a necessary distraction from politicking.
A few said the physical Sona should be scrapped and be a virtual address.
POLL | Is the Sona red carpet in poor taste given the current crises in SA?
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
MPs stepped out in their glam last year after the red carpet was scrapped in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and state of disaster regulations.
That year's event also saw no procession by the three arms of state, a praise singer, military parade leading the presidential procession, guard of honour by the national ceremonial guard or 21-gun salute.
It was a hybrid sitting with only 50 people allowed in the chamber. Most MPs joined virtually.
