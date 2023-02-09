Politics

POLL | Is the Sona red carpet in poor taste given the current crises in SA?

09 February 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Model Babalwa Mneno struts the red carpet at Sona 2020.
Model Babalwa Mneno struts the red carpet at Sona 2020.
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

As some of the country's most known political faces gear up to walk the state of the nation address red carpet, the ceremony has been thrown into debate.

Every year the opening of parliament is marked with pomp, ceremony and fine fashion. This year's speech will be delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa at 7pm in the Cape Town City Hall as parliament is still being repaired after a fire last year. The red carpet and other festivities will precede the address.

The event will reportedly cost about R8m.

South Africa faces several crises, including load-shedding, fuel and food price hikes, crime, unemployment and service delivery failures, leading to some people suggesting the glitzy show of opulence may be in poor taste while so many citizens are struggling.

Others said it was a necessary distraction from politicking.

A few said the physical Sona should be scrapped and be a virtual address.

MPs stepped out in their glam last year after the red carpet was scrapped in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and state of disaster regulations.

That year's event also saw no procession by the three arms of state, a praise singer, military parade leading the presidential procession, guard of honour by the national ceremonial guard or 21-gun salute.

It was a hybrid sitting with only 50 people allowed in the chamber. Most MPs joined virtually.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

We have very low expectations of Sona, says IFP

As the country gears up for another state of the nation address (Sona), the IFP says its expectations thereof are low.
Politics
2 hours ago

PODCAST | Will Sona shoot the lights out on load-shedding?

While President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to deliver an impeccable Sona, EFF leader Julius Malema has different ideas. Malema plans to continue where he ...
Politics
3 hours ago

LISTEN | Parliament 'ready' for Sona disruptions

Parliament will take all necessary steps to ensure the state of the nation address is successful, it says.
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa's Sona headaches

When President Cyril Ramaphosa takes centre stage to deliver his state of the nation address at the Cape Town City Hall at 7pm on Thursday, top of ...
Politics
3 hours ago

WATCH | Parliament speaker Mapisa-Nqakula briefs media on 2023 Sona readiness

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is briefing the media on Tuesday on parliament's preparedness for the 2023 state of the nation address to be ...
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Steenhuisen welcomes fair contest for top job, denies Mpho Phalatse sabotage Politics
  2. KZN cabinet reshuffle sees Super Zuma take up agriculture Politics
  3. No tension between Cyril Ramaphosa and David Mabuza, says Presidency Politics
  4. WATCH | Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma chased away by frustrated Eastern Cape residents Politics
  5. Sisulu to pull plug on Spurs deal Politics

Latest Videos

The tragic case of Ntokozo Xaba who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend, ...
'She was brilliant': TUT holds memorial for murdered student Ntokozo Xaba