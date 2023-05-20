A tribute from his nieces and nephews read: “He was a very relaxed person at home. When he was with us, he was really with us. He was a guiding light. He understood his assignment as an uncle. He used to call all of us ‘ngwanake’ [my child]. He treated us with love and respect. He hugged us. He would cook on Christmas Day. We are grateful for having known you and having you as our uncle. Your legacy lies in the love you shared.”
At the end of 1976, Masetlha was arrested and spent two years behind bars after refusing to become a state witness at the treason trial of Joe Gqabi, Alec Nchabeleng and Roller Masinga, who were part of the Pretoria 12.
After his release in 1978, he continued to fight against apartheid. Masetlha, Jabu Ngwenya and many other activists founded the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) in 1979, an organisation that quickly became a critical part of the resistance led by the Mass Democratic Movement.
He joined the military wing of the ANC, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), in 1979. However, he never stopped being a member of Cosas and was committed to this organisation until the end.
He joined Masinga, Joyce Dipale and Gqabi in Botswana before going to Germany for training. He was then stationed in Botswana and Zambia.
Later he went to London to deputise for Aziz Pahad in ANC intelligence in the UK and Ireland. This was the start of his diplomatic career. Masetlha was in London when Nelson Mandela first visited the UK after his release and played a key role in this visit.
On his return from exile in 1990, as part of the ANC youth he played a prominent role in its resuscitation and was elected deputy secretary of the provisional National Youth Committee (PNYC).
Ours was a fairy tale: Billy Masetlha's wife as he is laid to rest
Image: Gallo Images/City Press/Leon Sadiki
A man with clarity of thought, a born leader, an unrelenting pathfinder, a loyal cadre and a wonderful family man. These were among descriptions of South African ambassador to Algeria Billy Lesedi Masetlha at his funeral on Saturday at the Bryanston Methodist Church in Johannesburg.
The former head of the National Intelligence Agency died on Sunday at the age of 68 after a lengthy illness.
Politicians and dignitaries gave moving speeches relaying their individual journeys with him during struggle days. A common thread was that they would miss his warmth, wisdom, and sacrifice.
Paying tribute to her husband, Lynn Masetlha, through a family member, said: “We have walked together through thick and thin. Ours was a fairy tale. We have experienced trials and tribulations till death did us part. I’m at peace because I managed to tell you that I love you. You are my pillar of strength then, now and till I join you. Your teachings are never going to be in vain. This goodbye is just a formality. The bed will be too big.”
Former tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu gave an emotional send-off to a man she called a friend who became family.
“I loved him even more for his dedication to the ANC. He was such an uplifting man. He had a huge heart, big enough for all of us. His wisdom was way above his age,” said Sisulu.
SA ambassador to Algeria Billy Masetlha has died
“I was Billy’s minister (national intelligence). I’ve never been so proud in my life. They wake me up one night and say [we have] have been fired. We said let’s plead our case. We were all dismissed.
“He walked in that unfortunate path all his life, but he suffered it with grace. By the time he was working for Luthuli House, you could see all of his experiences had exhausted him. He went through a lot of pain for us to be here together today.”
Masetlha, who was also a presidential adviser, was fired from his role as director of intelligence by former president Thabo Mbeki in 2006 when their relationship soured.
His son Reabetswe said his father’s shoes were too big to fill.
“I always thought I was his only child. But I was wrong. Every single one of us who has interacted with him is his child,” said Reabetswe.
“Papa, these people are here for you. Had it not been for you I would not have met so many great people. Thanks for choosing me and supporting me through everything. I knew we would never bury you alone because of the sacrifices you made for this country.”
