Deputy President Paul Mashatile has denied any wrongdoing in his association with “questionable” businessmen who are allegedly supporting his expensive lifestyle.
Mashatile’s office says the deputy president is being accused of guilt by association in light of reports that businessmen who do business with the state are propping up his lifestyle including the use of their luxury homes.
Mashatile has not denied the links between him and the businesspeople described as “tenderpreneurs and friends with billions” by News24.
“For the record, the deputy president has throughout his life as an activist and public representative met many people from different walks of life, including the individuals mentioned by News24,” said Mashatile’s office on Wednesday.
“Naturally, some of the people he has interacted with throughout that long time have become close personal associates. There is nothing wrong or unusual about this, and the attempt to scandalise such associations is unfortunate.
“While the deputy president denies any and all allegations of wrongdoing, we note that News24 fails to offer any real evidence of misconduct on the part of the deputy president, choosing instead to rely on innuendo, suggestion, and guilt by association. This is a regrettable approach to journalism and it has the potential to hinder rather than help the cause of accountability in public life,” read the statement.
Paul Mashatile denies wrongdoing in rubbing shoulders with businessmen
Deputy president’s adviser and ex-girlfriend face off in court
It said Mashatile has never awarded, influenced or in any way caused any state or public sector contract to be awarded to the individuals and companies mentioned in the article. Nor does he have ownership or permanent use of any properties bought by these individuals and companies.
“The deputy president would challenge anyone to prove otherwise.”
News24 reported this week that Mashatile led a life of luxury and seeming excess, using multimillion-rand homes owned by tenderpreneurs and beneficiaries of government contracts on Cape Town’s exclusive Atlantic seaboard to entertain a string of lovers and friends.
The publication said one of Mashatile's biggest benefactors is Edwin Sodi, the politically connected businessman who is on trial for alleged corruption and fraud linked to a R255-million Free State asbestos eradication tender, together with former Free State premier and now ex-ANC bigwig, Ace Magashule.
The report said Mashatile has “perfected the art of attaining what appears to be beneficial ownership without having it registered in his name, nor does he pay directly for it, or explain the source of the benefaction”.
It quoted companions and sources saying Mashatile almost never pays for anything directly out of his own pocket.
While not addressing specific allegations, the Presidency statement claimed the article contained a number of potentially damaging, yet unsubstantiated allegations against Mashatile.
“Left unchallenged, these could create the impression that the deputy president does not respect or seek to uphold his oath of office, the dictates of the constitution and national law, or is not mindful of the concerns of ordinary South Africans about corruption and unethical conduct from those who hold public office.
“As such, the deputy president would like to assure the nation that he is committed to his oath of office and the principles of the constitution of the Republic of South Africa.”
The DA and RISE Mzansi want the public protector to investigate potential breaches of the Executive Members' Ethics Act by Mashatile.
“These are exactly the kind of incidents that characterised state capture during the Zuma years, where corrupt tender flows funded extravagant lifestyles for high-ranking ANC officials,” said DA MP Solly Malatsi.
