Mbalula says load-shedding may 'in the near future be a thing of the past'

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says projections are load-shedding will soon “be a thing of the past”, warning it cannot be used as a tool simply to win votes in an election.
The country is currently battling between stage 1 and 3 load-shedding, with Eskom introducing rolling blackouts during the day this week.
Speaking on 702, Mbalula claimed the country is beginning to see reliable electricity supply again, with the projection “in the near future this thing will be a thing of the past”.
He admitted load-shedding will hurt the ANC's campaign ahead of next year's national elections, and said rolling blackouts must not be stopped simply to win votes.
“Load-shedding will eat into the ANC's positive message about what we have done amid the challenges we have faced. Load-shedding must not be resolved for elections, it must be resolved for our economy. It is a total disaster for our economy. It is a total disaster for our livelihoods.”
He said that if political parties align load-shedding with the elections they will be deceiving the public.
“You will take shortcuts and lie again, saying you have fixed load-shedding when all you have done is pump diesel. We don't want that.”
Mbalula previously denied claims the ANC was using the cholera outbreak as an opportunity to score political points and campaign for votes.
Speaking exclusively to the Sunday Times earlier this month, Mbalula said he was expecting the ANC to poll 30% amid the power crisis.
“The mood is not right, people are not happy about load-shedding. It is an inconvenience, I feel it myself. I've got simple things I like, like watching football and sitting with friends.
“In the middle of nowhere, everything comes to a standstill. We have improvised now. I normally don't sleep in hotels, I go to guest houses. Before I book I ask if there are means for lights and all of that. Before we didn't care about that because the lights were on.”
While many agreed with him, others on social media accused Mbalula of “reducing” citizens' frustrations with load-shedding to watching football.
“Mbalula says he understands the frustration of voters because he can’t watch football and chill with Mdu Manana,” said Build One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane.
“To get the real experience of South Africans, these ministers should forfeit their blue lights, generators, medical aid and they should send their children to quintile one public schools.
“It’s very clear they don’t get it. They don’t understand the pain everyone is going through. They will never fix a pain they do not feel.”
Mbalula says load-shedding may 'in the near future be a thing of the past'
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
