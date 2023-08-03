Politics

Ramaphosa takes on Banyana Banyana’s 'equal pay' fight

03 August 2023 - 16:57
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane hold the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations trophy at the Union Buildings in Pretoria last year.
Image: Lefty Shivambu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for equal pay for equal work in football and other sports.  

“The president calls on the leadership of the sport and those associated with the game to ensure the equal pay for equal work principle is adhered to in football and in all women’s sport,” Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said on Thursday.  

Briefing the media at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, Magwenya congratulated the national women's football team for their heroic and dramatic 3-2 group G win against Italy in Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday. The South Africans have made history by reaching the 2023 Women's World Cup last 16. 

Magwenya said the win was a fitting tribute as South Africa observes Women’s Month, adding the country has witnessed “the boldness of the Banyana Banyana team, who without a professional league and big sponsors, have conquered the continent and are now making their mark on the world stage”. 

South Africa has a semi-professional women’s league and only four Premier Soccer League clubs have women's teams. Before their departure for their second consecutive World Cup appearance, Banyana were involved in a standoff with the South African Football Association over pay.

