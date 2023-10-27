President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday visiting Emfuleni local municipality in Gauteng to assess progress and steps taken to improve service delivery.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the municipality has faced difficulties in the provision of water services, leading the national department of water and sanitation to intervene and upgrade critical bulk pipelines and pump stations infrastructure.
“The president’s visit to Emfuleni will be undertaken within the context of the district development model, which aims to improve co-operative governance through integrated intergovernmental planning and budgeting.”
Magwenya said Ramaphosa will visit the area's wastewater treatment plant and highway pump stations before meeting stakeholders in the area.
TimesLIVE
Ramaphosa to assess steps taken to improve service delivery in Emfuleni
Image: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday visiting Emfuleni local municipality in Gauteng to assess progress and steps taken to improve service delivery.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the municipality has faced difficulties in the provision of water services, leading the national department of water and sanitation to intervene and upgrade critical bulk pipelines and pump stations infrastructure.
“The president’s visit to Emfuleni will be undertaken within the context of the district development model, which aims to improve co-operative governance through integrated intergovernmental planning and budgeting.”
Magwenya said Ramaphosa will visit the area's wastewater treatment plant and highway pump stations before meeting stakeholders in the area.
TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC
READ MORE:
LISTEN | Rand Water owed billions by municipalities
Big thirst in Gauteng suburbs
WATCH | Bhekisisa: Why community is fed up with pollution in Vaal River
How Gauteng’s water woes will be fixed in the coming years
Emfuleni municipal employees face miserable Xmas due to salary nonpayment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos