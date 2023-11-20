Johannesburg City manager Floyd Brink will convene the 24th extraordinary council meeting to elect the speaker on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH LIVE | City of Johannesburg to elect speaker of council
Johannesburg City manager Floyd Brink will convene the 24th extraordinary council meeting to elect the speaker on Monday.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
Joburg city manager Floyd Brink's appointment unlawful, says high court
WATCH | Fire at another ‘hijacked’ building in Marshalltown
‘Tiny’ shacks for Usindiso fire survivors after shelter became unsafe
Eight small shops on fire in Joburg CBD
Lesufi apologises for threatening minister in defence of crime wardens
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos