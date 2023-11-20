Politics

WATCH LIVE | City of Johannesburg to elect speaker of council

20 November 2023 - 10:37 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Johannesburg City manager Floyd Brink will convene the 24th extraordinary council meeting to elect the speaker on Monday.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Joburg city manager Floyd Brink's appointment unlawful, says high court

Johannesburg city manager Floyd Brink's appointment has been declared unlawful by the Gauteng High Court.
Politics
1 week ago

WATCH | Fire at another ‘hijacked’ building in Marshalltown

Joburg emergency management services have confirmed another fire at a "hijacked" building in Marshalltown weeks after a deadly blaze ravaged a ...
News
2 months ago

‘Tiny’ shacks for Usindiso fire survivors after shelter became unsafe

Marshalltown fire victims relocated to zinc shacks close to the notorious Denver men’s hostel in the Johannesburg CBD say they are terrified about ...
News
3 days ago

Eight small shops on fire in Joburg CBD

City of Johannesburg firefighters are attending to a fire affecting eight small shops on the corner of Jeppe and Polly streets in the CBD,
News
5 days ago

Lesufi apologises for threatening minister in defence of crime wardens

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi apologised for threatening that an unnamed minister’s days are numbered because they do not want to recognise crime ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | EFF MPs’ hearing for storming stage at Sona in February Politics
  2. WATCH LIVE | City of Johannesburg to elect speaker of council Politics
  3. Gwede Mantashe backs Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Eskom Politics
  4. ICC acknowledges referral from 5 countries including SA to investigate Israel ... Politics
  5. Ramaphosa, Malema 'slug it out' in Soweto to woo prospective voters Politics

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...