Politics

LISTEN | Ramaphosa 'wanting to resign' shows lack of commitment, says EFF

12 January 2024 - 05:00
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
The EFF says confirmation by Fikile Mbalula that President Cyril Ramaphosa was begged by the ANC not to resign is a sign he’s lost interest in leading the country. File photo.
The EFF says confirmation by Fikile Mbalula that President Cyril Ramaphosa was begged by the ANC not to resign is a sign he’s lost interest in leading the country. File photo.
Image: GCIS

The EFF says the confirmation by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula that President Cyril Ramaphosa wanted to resign is a sign he’s lost interest in leading the country.

Listen to Mbalula and EFF:

Mbalula on Sunday told supporters in Barberton, Mpumalanga, that Ramaphosa was at one point ready to resign but the party stopped him. 

“He was about to resign. We stopped him and told him we would relieve him when we want.”

Ramaphosa’s leadership was questioned after the 2020 theft of foreign currency at his game farm in Limpopo which came to light in 2022. On June 1 2022, former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser lodged a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa and accused him of concealing the crime. Charges included defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping the suspects, interrogating them at the farm and then bribing them.

Opposition parties grabbed the opportunity to attack the president. The ATM submitted a motion in parliament for the National Assembly to initiate an inquiry into Ramaphosa on the grounds of alleged violation of the constitution or the law, and misconduct.

Three months later a panel of three legal experts concluded Ramaphosa had a prima facie case to answer. With the focus on the Union Buildings, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “President Ramaphosa is not resigning based on a flawed report, [nor] is he stepping aside.”

As part of the build-up to the ANC's 112th anniversary celebrations, Mbalula last Sunday told supporters in Mpumalanga the party had begged Ramaphosa to stay.

In February last year EFF leader Julius Malema in a press conference said the president had already resigned and he was informed by a person who wrote the president’s speech: “If we were to conduct a raid now in his offices or homes we are going to find a resignation letter. You have a president who’s there by body but the soul is gone.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

IN PICS | Cyril Ramaphosa addresses thousands at women’s Umanyano

Capturing the essence of empowerment and unity, President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a compelling address to thousands of attendees at a women’s ...
Politics
20 hours ago

'I have never felt as proud as I felt today': Ramaphosa on SA’s 'formidable' legal team at The Hague

President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded South Africa’s legal team at The Hague in the Netherlands, saying they put forward their case “strongly and ...
Politics
21 hours ago

Ramaphosa sends well wishes to the SA legal team at the International Court of Justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa sent well wishes to the South African legal team taking on Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on ...
Politics
1 day ago

POLL | Is ANC's January 8 statement relevant in modern-era politics?

As South Africans' frustration towards the governing ANC grows, many are asking whether the party's January 8 statement is necessary considering the ...
Politics
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. POLL | Is ANC's January 8 statement relevant in modern-era politics? Politics
  2. IN PICS | PAC's Mzwanele Nyhontso visits Shembe pilgrimage, endorses Jacob Zuma Politics
  3. ANC NEC to discuss Fikile Mbalula's Nkandla comments: sources Politics
  4. 'We will defend ANC': ANCYL president takes swipe at Zuma’s MK party Politics
  5. RECORDED | International Court of Justice public hearings into South Africa vs ... Politics

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...