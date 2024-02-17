Politics

WATCH | DA launches election manifesto

17 February 2024 - 12:05 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The DA is on Saturday launching the party's election manifesto at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Federal chair Ivan Meyer said this would be the DA's biggest manifesto launch in its history, which will serve as a testament to its commitment to real change and a fresh vision for the nation.

“In the past five years, we have witnessed the decay and decline of South Africa. President Ramaphosa's promises, particularly on ending load-shedding, have proven to be nothing but empty rhetoric,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Multiparty Charter asks foreign governments to safeguard 2024 election results

The Multiparty Charter has announced it has reached out to foreign governments and representatives of relevant organisations to ensure the results of ...
Politics
1 day ago

Ramaphosa buying ANC time by delaying election date — Malema

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the governing ANC are buying time by delaying the announcement of the election date — after realising they are going to ...
Politics
1 day ago

It’s ANC’s legacy, not mine, says Ramaphosa on past five years

The president says he is building hospitals, clinics and schools.
Politics
1 day ago

Our manifesto launch will be a statement of intent, says DA

The DA believes its upcoming manifesto launch will not be just a regular bouquet of promises but rather a statement of intent.
Politics
1 week ago

Steenhuisen outlines plan for ‘first 100 days in office’ after elections

DA leader John Steenhuisen has presented what he calls a “blueprint for change”, detailing his party’s priority areas for their first 100 days of ...
Politics
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. There must be 'immediate implementation' of provisional measures in SA-Israel ... Politics
  2. Jacob Zuma is the past, we must move on: Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi Politics
  3. POLL | Was Teboho Mokoena wrong for saying Julius Malema is his ‘favourite ... Politics
  4. LISTEN | 'Racist, degrading and humiliating' — Ramaphosa to Steenhuisen on Pep ... Politics
  5. Ramaphosa buying ANC time by delaying election date — Malema Politics

Latest Videos

Sundowns vs Pirates | PSL is back : Arena Sports Show Ep 5
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism