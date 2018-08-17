Affordable sanitary towels made possible by local business women

In 2017 Kgoshigadi was registered as a social enterprise and transformed its operations in order to deliver a more sustainable solution.

“We realised that affordability was the main issue which affected a lot of women and young girls in a bad way,” she said.

The organisation later received funding from the Innovation Hub and managed to buy machinery from India used to manufacture affordable, disposable and biodegradable sanitary pads at low-cost.

Korac added that the machinery can produce 40 000 biodegradable pads per month.

“Our pads are made using an innovative combination of natural fibres and agricultural waste. This combination is converted into hygienic raw material and guarantees the production of affordable and safe feminine hygiene products that all women can afford,” she explained.

“At the moment, we are only manufacturing from our pilot site in Soshanguve where we have permanently employed about ten women. These women have been trained to manufacture and sell the product,” she added.

She said employees also sell and distribute to locals.

“At Kgoshigadi, we believe there is an all-empowering solution to the realities that women and girls face. We have identified a scalable and sustainable solution to the challenge of the high-cost of access to safe and hygienic sanitary products,” she said.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.