Police monitor Sandton after Uber, taxi wars

Gauteng police will maintain a "strong presence" in the Sandton CBD on Friday after clashes between Uber drivers and metered taxi drivers on Thursday night.

Two Uber vehicles and a metered taxi vehicle were torched on Thursday.

TimesLIVE reporter Graeme Hosken witnessed drivers retaliating and heard gunshots.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the police had deployed members of the public order policing unit on Thursday night to contain the situation.

"The situation is calm at the moment. As for now‚ there will be police officers until things are back to normal‚" Masondo said.

He said no arrests had been made and police investigations would continue.