The elephant in the esports room

Esports globally and locally has shown some phenomenal growth. There is almost a gold rush frenzy as brands and companies get their heads around what esports is and how they can take advantage of this “new kid on the block” that is taking the world by storm.

But with a future that looks rosy, there is a growing elephant in the room, which needs to be talked about.

The good stuff is this global industry is approaching the US$1 billion mark in value and is grabbing headlines from Forbes to ESPN. The upside of esports looks fantastic: multimillion-dollar tournaments internationally, with large audiences, and multimillion-rand tournaments locally from several providers. In fact, after Telkom launched its million-rand Masters tournament in January 2016, Mettlestate, Kwese and the Nu Metro-backed Orena all launched their own million-rand or more tournaments.

Locally esports is grabbing its share of headlines, too, with the likes of TimesLive, eNCA, Supersport, SABC and Kagiso Media all getting in on the act.

Understanding the market

But about that elephant - you almost have to pinch yourself to remember that Twitch only started in 2011 before quickly shooting to fame with its almost billion-dollar buyout by Amazon. And with all the growth signs pointing to an amazing future, this new kid on the block is, in many ways, still an adolescent.