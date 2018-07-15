By just being in the Wimbledon men’s final‚ Kevin Anderson has already achieved a lot‚ says the chairman of the Old Stithian Association‚ Shaun Edmeston‚ who attended the same school as the South African tennis star.

Speaking at the Higher Ground‚ a restaurant inside the St Stithian Boys’ College‚ he said although Anderson did not matriculate at the school "it is where his tennis was shaped".

"It is where he really started to excel. It's where he set the foundation to take tennis on as a career‚" said Edmeston.

Edmeston said he matriculated before Anderson but had met him a few times.