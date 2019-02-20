Sascoc insists the continent is backing Caster Semenya in fight against IAAF despite deafening silence

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Gideon Sam has dismissed growing perception that the continent has turned its back on Caster Semenya and the Olympic champion is battling the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on her own at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The silence has been deafening from the African countries who could be affected by the IAAF’s proposed rules changes and they have been accused of showing very little support to Semenya and the South African government when the hearings began in Switzerland this week.

But Sam said nothing could be further from the truth and insisted that the continent is behind her 800m Olympic and World Champion.

“Africa is behind us in this important matter and they have always been in the past‚” said Sam.

“It may not be in the media but I can assure everyone that Africa is behind us.