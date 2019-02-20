Sport

Sascoc insists the continent is backing Caster Semenya in fight against IAAF despite deafening silence

20 February 2019 - 14:19 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sascoc president Gideon Sam speaks during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Olympic House on June 09, 2018 in Johannesburg.
Sascoc president Gideon Sam speaks during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Olympic House on June 09, 2018 in Johannesburg.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) president Gideon Sam has dismissed growing perception that the continent has turned its back on Caster Semenya and the Olympic champion is battling the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) on her own at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The silence has been deafening from the African countries who could be affected by the IAAF’s proposed rules changes and they have been accused of showing very little support to Semenya and the South African government when the hearings began in Switzerland this week.

But Sam said nothing could be further from the truth and insisted that the continent is behind her 800m Olympic and World Champion.

“Africa is behind us in this important matter and they have always been in the past‚” said Sam.

“It may not be in the media but I can assure everyone that Africa is behind us.

5,000 and climbing: Petition for Caster Semenya gains ground

Perceptions of track star Caster Semenya being unfairly targeted over her genetic make-up have spurred thousands into signing a petition of support ...
News
2 hours ago

"It is not correct for people to comment that there is no support for Caster on the continent.

"We have assembled a team of experts in Lausanne to work with her in dealing with CAS and let’s allow them to do their job.”

But Athletics Kenya president Jackson Tuwei did not want to comment on the matter when he was contacted by TimesLIVE on Wednesday despite the fact that their leading middle distance runner Margaret Wambui is directly affected by the proposed rules.

“The case has started at CAS and there will be no comment from me at this stage‚” said Tuwei.

Semenya went before CAS on Monday to challenge proposed IAAF rules that would force her to lower her testosterone levels.

The widely criticised rules would force "hyperandrogenic" athletes or those with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) to medically lower their testosterone levels below a prescribed amount.

'F*** you' Katie Hopkins: SA celebs show support for Caster Semenya

Mzansi's famous faces get behind Caster.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

The IAAF wants to introduce the rule changes to promote what it says will be fairer competition between all female athletes.

The other East African middle distance runner who could be affected is Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi but her athletics federation could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

Attempts to get comment from president of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Hamad Kalkaba Malboum was also unsuccessful.

Though there is quiet diplomacy on the continent‚ there has been a groundswell of vocal support for Semenya from around the world.

The South African government is spending an estimated R25m in support of Semenya's court challenge.

Most read

  1. No room for error for the Proteas in the series decider against Sri Lanka Cricket
  2. Sports Minister Xasa prepares to fly to Lausanne to support Caster Semenya ... Sport
  3. Safa officials now have to put words into action after FIFA opens bidding for ... Soccer
  4. Sascoc insists the continent is backing Caster Semenya in fight against IAAF ... Sport
  5. 5,000 and climbing: Petition for Caster Semenya gains ground South Africa

Latest Videos

PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree

Related articles

  1. Caster Semenya accuses IAAF of breaching confidentiality at CAS hearing Sport
  2. Caster Semenya vs IAAF: What you need to know South Africa
  3. 'I stand up for Caster Semenya,' says tennis great Billie Jean King Sport
  4. How Caster Semenya is holding her head up amid mammoth IAAF battle Sport
  5. 10 experts to testify for Caster Semenya as the Olympic champion stands her ... Sport
  6. British media personality flooded in complaints after dissing Caster Semenya South Africa
  7. Mandla Mandela speaks out against IAAF bid to 'control Caster Semenya's body' South Africa
  8. 'Would it be easier for you if I wasn't so fast?' Caster Semenya's Nike ad ... Sport
X