Race the Comrades Legends: Everything you need to know about the virtual marathon

Winn told TimesLIVE that the concept of the virtual event was launched on May 18.

Here’s what you need to know about the unique race on Sunday June 14:

What is Race the Comrades Legends?

This race is virtual, which means registered runners will participate from wherever they are in the world.

The Comrades Marathon website will include a function allowing runners to compete virtually against legends and former winners of the race, including Samuel Tshabalala, Bruce Fordyce and Frith van der Merwe.

Registration and cost

Runners who wish to participate can join by going to the Comrades website and registering for Race The Comrades Legends.

A fee of R150 is payable for South African runners. International runners are required to pay $25 (roughly R422). Entry is free for local runners who had already registered for the Comrades Marathon.

Not your regular Comrades

The race is not limited to professional athletes, and runners can decide the distance they want to participate in, set their own routes and starting times.

Runners will be required to submit their finishing times, which must be recorded using fitness apps such as Strava, Endomondo or Suunto.

Upon completing their respective distances, runners will each receive a “finisher's medal”, which will be couriered to them after the race.

“There are no position prizes as we are not hosting a race per se but more a participation event, in that we are calling on everyone to be part of the Race the Comrades Legends. This is an event for everyone to be part of and enjoy the spirit of what the Comrades Marathon offers,” said Winn.

Registered participants

As of Thursday evening, there were over 14,000 registered runners — the majority of whom had registered for a half-marathon. Most participants are local, with international runners coming from countries such as Italy, Canada, USA, Brazil, Russia and Zimbabwe.