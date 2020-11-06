Disgruntled sports bodies are set to elect a new executive at the long-awaited SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) ballot on Saturday‚ casting their votes on a virtual platform for the first time.

Of the 85 organisations making up the umbrella body‚ 46 approved the proposal for a virtual ballot before Wednesday’s 4pm deadline‚ with two opposing. A further six submissions arrived after the cut-off for an overall 51-3 in favour.

Among the three objecting federations was Athletics SA (ASA)‚ the home of Sascoc’s acting vice-president Aleck Skhosana‚ the face of the five board members who have locked horns with the bulk of sports bodies as well as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

The Sascoc Five‚ also comprising DA parliamentarian Kobus Marais (disability sport)‚ Cecilia Molokwane (netball)‚ Kaya Majeke (bodybuilding) and Jerry Segwaba (rugby)‚ are all on the ballot‚ but they have alleged that the vote cannot be free and fair.

They’ve convinced parliament’s sport portfolio committee of this allegation‚ but whether it will come into play at the Sascoc headquarters on Saturday remains to be seen.