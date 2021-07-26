The 2021 Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player will not take place as a result of the restrictions placed on events and spectators in SA during the coronavirus pandemic.

The European Tour‚ Nedbank and Sun International jointly agreed that the much anticipated 40th anniversary of this tournament‚ scheduled to take place at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City from November 11 to 14 2021‚ would not be feasible under the current restrictions in the sports and hospitality industries.

Mike Brown‚ chief executive Nedbank Group‚ said: “The current Covid-19 environment in SA is extremely challenging ‚ and we feel that to host a tournament of the magnitude and prestige of the Nedbank Golf Challenge would not be feasible or prudent.”

“As Africa’s Major‚ this is a tournament that means so much to so many people and it is renowned for world-class golf and corporate hospitality.

“It would simply not be possible to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Nedbank Golf Challenge in an appropriate manner at this time.

“We remain committed to celebrating this milestone‚ and will focus our efforts on working towards the 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge.”