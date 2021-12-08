Netball Proteas coach Badenhorst eyes talent at national championships

Netball Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst is hoping for emergence of new talent at the Spar Women’s National Championships currently underway at Hoërskool DF Malan in Cape Town.

Badenhorst, who is in a training camp with the Proteas in Stellenbosch to prepare for the Quad Series against hosts England, New Zealand and Australia in January, said the national selectors are scouting for new players at the championships.

“We do have selectors at the Championships who are giving us names of new exciting players,” she said.

“It is important that we look closely at what is happening at the championship because at the end of the competition we are going to select a squad to mix with current Proteas players and see which ones are ready take on international competition.

“It is important that we play these types of tournaments in our country because the more we play the better we will get. It is very important to get competition because teams that haven’t played in a while are really struggling.

“Although there is Covid-19, we really need to be out there on court and give all the girls opportunities play in the championship so that they can show their talent and we can bring them to the national set up.

“We can’t bring them to the national team of they are not playing in tournaments like the national championships.”

While the championships are important for talent identification, Badenhorst is currently focused on the senior team camp.

“Everything is going well in our training camp here in Stellenbosch even though some of our players who are based in England are not here. We are working hard on some of the things that want to improve on.

“It is important that we have the opportunity to play against tough opposition like England, New Zealand and Australia, who are among the best in the world, during the Quad Series next year.

“It is important to play teams that are above you on the rankings, we take this opportunity with both hands and we are looking forward to it.”

Badenhorst said the forthcoming Quad Series is part of preparations for the Commonwealth Games and the 2023 World Cup.

“It is always about the bigger picture, it is about preparing as many players as possible for the international arena.

“For us it is important that our players get opportunities to play, we have given a lot of players opportunities to play over the past year and depth is becoming much better.

“More and more players are getting opportunities, we are trying our best with everything that is out there to give more players opportunities. At some stage we played with only seven or eight players against the other teams in the world but now we are getting more players.

“With that you can see which players can participate against the top teams in the world. The pool of players that is coming through is becoming better and players are working really hard when we are in camp and when they are at home.

“They really want to play for their country and competition is really great in the camp, we know that we need more than 12 players to prepare for the Commonwealth Games and for the World Cup.

“The players are here to make sure when they are selected they will push when it comes to competition and that is a good headache to have as a coach, it is just one position where we are struggling at this stage. As to which player will raise their hands and take that position, we will see but overall we are in a good position as coaches.”

Players attending the training camp in Stellenbosch are captain Bongi Msomi, Phumza Maweni, Izette Grisel, Lefebre Rademan, Khanyisa Chawane, Simoné Rabie, Tshina Mudau, Nicola Smith, Monique Reyneke, Refiloe Nketsa and Jessica du Plessis.

Selected Day Three National Championship Results

Senior

Cape Winelands A 60 – 48 Nelson Mandela Bay

Johannesburg A 52 – 46 Ethekwini A

Mangaung B 46 – 47 Cape Town B

UGU 37 – 49 Vhembe

Sarah Baartman 45 – 32 Chris Hani

Nkangala 23 – 44 Capricorn

King Cetshwayo 45 – 33 uMgungundlovu

Royal Bafokeng 32 – 50 Dr KK

Ekurhuleni 72 – 25 Amathole

Zululand 38 – 51 Lejweleputswa

DCS 40 – 16 Dr Ruth Mompati

Cape Town A 46 – 43 Buffalo City

U21

Tshwane 78 – 42 Cape Town A

Vhembe 47 – 49 Capricorn

Dr KK 70 – 47 Johannesburg A

Nelson Mandela Bay 48 – 16 Joe Gqabe

Mopani 30 – 50 Johannesburg B

ZFM 40 – 30 Uthukela

UGU 43 – 59 Waterberg

Sekhukhune 44 – 34 Alfred Nazo

King Cetshwayo 28 – 52 Mangaung

uMzinyathi 56 – 40 Chris Hani

Sarah Baartman 36 -29 Nkangala

Royal Bafokeng 47 v 22 Lejweleputswa

Sedibeng 33 – 49 uMkhanyakude