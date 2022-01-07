Djokovic spends Orthodox Christmas in Australian detention amid legal fight

"Mr Djokovic is not being held captive in Australia. He is free to leave at any time he chooses and border force will facilitate that," said home affairs minister Karen Andrews.

Djokovic's lawyers successfully scrambled for urgent legal approval for him to remain in the country until a full court hearing in his case against the federal government on Monday. The public hearing is expected to reveal more details about the exemption granted to Djokovic and the documentation he provided to immigration officials at the border to support it.

The 34-year-old has not revealed the grounds for the exemption and has consistently refused to disclose his vaccination status, while publicly criticising mandatory vaccines.

As he was confined for a second day to his room in the modest Park Hotel, where several Afghan immigration detainees have been held for months, Djokovic's plight was met with a mixed response from his rivals in elite tennis.

Former World No 1 and two-time Australian Open champion Boris Becker said Djokovic was "making a big mistake" with his anti-vaccination stance.

"It is one that threatens what remains of his career and his chance to cement himself as the greatest player of all time," Becker wrote in an opinion piece in The Daily Mail newspaper.

Spanish champion Rafael Nadal told reporters in Melbourne he felt sorry for his rival "but at the same time, he knew the conditions since many months ago",

However, American tennis player Tennys Sandgren sent his support.

"Novak, stay strong, buddy," Sandgren said. "Hope you get out of there soon."

Australia's Nick Kyrgios said he believed in vaccination "but how we are handling Novak's situation is bad, really bad".

Djokovic's wife, Jelena, posted a photo on Instagram of the couple embracing on a beach to mark Orthodox Christmas on Friday, saying "the only law we should all respect across every single border is love and respect for another human being".