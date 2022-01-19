Andre Homan named as new Tennis SA CEO

Andre Homan, a familiar face in rugby circles, has been named as the new CEO of Tennis SA (TSA).

He takes over from Richard Glover and will begin his duties from February 1.

Homan, a former provincial player for the Lions and the Leopards who has an MBA and two honours degrees, previously worked as commercial manager for Lions Rugby, project manager at the SA Rugby Union and commercial manager of Stadium Management SA.

He was the director of sales and hospitality for Circa, a company that specialises in commercial ventures relating to events and stadiums, TSA said.

“With the federation’s rich history and many successes over the last few years, this is an exciting time for tennis,” Homan said.

“Nothing in SA is easy, but I believe there is a huge opportunity to grow the game and make it more accessible and inclusive.”

TSA president Gavin Crookes was confident Homan could boost the sports body.

“The board and I are looking forward to working with Andre to take SA tennis to the next level, building on the strong platform created by Richard,” Crookes said.