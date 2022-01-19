Cricket

Yorkshire appoint former West Indies all-rounder Gibson as new head coach

19 January 2022 - 13:06 By Reuters
Ottis Gibson will be in Yorkshire for the next three years.
Ottis Gibson will be in Yorkshire for the next three years.
Image: Daniel Born

Yorkshire have appointed Ottis Gibson as their new head coach with the former West Indies all-rounder signing a three-year contract, the county club said on Wednesday, following a number of staff changes after a racism scandal.

Gibson was appointed following the departure of coach Andrew Gale, members of the coaching team and director of cricket Martyn Moxon last month following allegations of racist abuse by former player Azeem Rafiq.

The scandal shook English sport, cost Yorkshire sponsors and the right to host England internationals while it also embroiled some of the biggest names in English cricket.

England captain Root plans talks with Rafiq over racism allegations

England test captain Joe Root has said he hoped to have a discussion with Azeem Rafiq after the Ashes series against Australia, which starts next ...
Sport
1 month ago

Gibson previously worked as the head coach for the West Indies and South Africa as well as a bowling coach for England and Bangladesh.

The 52-year-old will begin next month after his contract with Pakistan Super League side Multan Sultans ends.

"His playing and coaching credentials speak for themselves and he has had a distinguished career performing at the highest level," Yorkshire's new chairman Kamlesh Patel said in a statement.

England cricket comes clean on racism

Apologies all round, vows to be more inclusive and promises action soon.
Sport
1 month ago

"Ottis' character and his commitment to buying into the process that we are going through at Yorkshire County Cricket Club shone through in our discussions.

"He is someone that I know will encourage dialogue and help foster a culture of inclusion at the club, as well as supporting and developing the world class talent we have here and pushing them to the next level."

Gibson will report to former England bowler Darren Gough who was appointed as managing director on an interim basis.

Yorkshire said two assistant coaches will also be appointed soon. 

MORE:

Runs flow, wickets tumble as Ackerman, Paterson lead Dolphins and Warriors to wins

Marques Ackerman’s century blasted the Hollywoodbets Dolphins to a maiden victory of the campaign over the previously unbeaten Imperial Lions, while ...
Sport
2 days ago

Rising star seamer Jansen wants SA to take fight to India during ODI series

With the next T20 World Cup in India in October, it is a surprise that they are not contesting in the shortest format, especially with this series ...
Sport
1 day ago

India captain KL Rahul backs Ashwin, Chahal to put Proteas in a spin

India captain KL Rahul says SA will face a trial by spin in the first two One-Day Internationals of the three-match series starting on Wednesday that ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA win toss and decide to bat in first ODI against India

SA won the toss and elected to bat in the first ODI against India at Boland Park in Paarl.
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New York Times questions why Pitso Mosimane did not make Fifa award shortlist Soccer
  2. Zimbabwe to leave Afcon with tails between legs and facing Fifa suspension Soccer
  3. WATCH | LOL! ‘We’re tired of having him at home’ —Rassie’s daughters ‘grateful’ ... Rugby
  4. 'I have given up on Europe': Pitso Mosimane reacts to Fifa coach award snub Soccer
  5. ‘SA’s ancestors worked overtime to bring karma’ — Fans weigh in on Ghana ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding
WATCH | Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?