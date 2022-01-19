Yorkshire appoint former West Indies all-rounder Gibson as new head coach

Yorkshire have appointed Ottis Gibson as their new head coach with the former West Indies all-rounder signing a three-year contract, the county club said on Wednesday, following a number of staff changes after a racism scandal.

Gibson was appointed following the departure of coach Andrew Gale, members of the coaching team and director of cricket Martyn Moxon last month following allegations of racist abuse by former player Azeem Rafiq.

The scandal shook English sport, cost Yorkshire sponsors and the right to host England internationals while it also embroiled some of the biggest names in English cricket.