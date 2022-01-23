Sport

Shapovalov sends Zverev crashing out of Australian Open

23 January 2022 - 11:16 By Reuters
Alexander Zverev was one of the outside favourites.
Alexander Zverev was one of the outside favourites.
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Denis Shapovalov upset an out-of-sorts Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 in broiling heat to reach his first Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday.

The Canadian lefthander was magnificent against the German third seed, earning one of his biggest career victories at Margaret Court Arena.

Shapovalov blew a match point with a wild forehand into the tramlines but wrapped up the contest when Zverev netted under pressure.

"Definitely happy with where the game is at," said the ecstatic 22-year-old, long tipped for success at the Grand Slams.

"I think off the ground I was just really playing very well, really feeling my shots off both wings."

The 14th seed will meet Rafa Nadal for a place in the semi-finals.

"It's always an honour to go up against a guy like Rafa," Shapovalov said of the Spanish great, who is bidding for a record 21st Grand Slam title.

"It's always going to be a battle against him. It's going to be a tough one but I'm going to enjoy it."

It was a disappointing exit for Zverev, who was bundled out of the quarter-finals by Novak Djokovic last year.

Late last year Zverev suggested he and Russian Daniil Medvedev might become part of a new 'Big Three' with world number one Djokovic in the 2022 season.

MORE:

Clinical Medvedev cruises into Australian Open fourth round

World number two Daniil Medvedev swept aside Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 6-4 6-2 on Saturday to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open ...
Sport
1 day ago

Another major, another fourth round for sizzling Swiatek

Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek continued her consistent streak at Grand Slams, dominating from the baseline to roll over Daria Kasatkina of ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Champion Osaka crashes out to big-hitting American Anisimova

American Amanda Anisimova, ranked 60th in the world, saved two match points and smashed winners at will to beat reigning champion Naomi Osaka 4-6 6-3 ...
Sport
1 day ago

Medvedev delivers relationship advice after 'best' win

World No 2 Daniil Medvedev felt he was at his best during his 6-4 6-4 6-2 win over Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp on Saturday as the Russian reached ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Sensational Nadal repels Khachanov to reach last-16 in Melbourne

Sixth-seed Rafa Nadal dropped his first set at this year's Australian Open but still powered through to the fourth round with a 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1 ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | New Kaizer Chiefs teen dribbling wizard’s skills set tongues wagging Soccer
  2. Pictures emerge purporting to show horrific crash involving Jabu Mahlangu Soccer
  3. Khune gives Baxter something to think about as Warriors edge Amabutho Soccer
  4. SuperSport’s hot Chiefs target Teboho Mokoena has ‘agreed terms with Sundowns’ Soccer
  5. .Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu in hospital after car accident Soccer

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.