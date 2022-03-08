Stephen Mokoka not ready for move to 50km despite smashing world record
Stephen Mokoka says he won't make a permanent move up in distance yet despite shattering the roof with an explosive ultra-marathon debut at the weekend.
The 37-year-old, who specialises in the standard 42km marathon distance, crossed the finish line in 2:40:13 to break the 50km world record at the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers race in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.
Mokoka finished well clear of the rest of the field, chopping nearly two minutes off the previous 50km world record of 2:42:07 set by Ethiopia’s Ketema Negasa at the same race last year.
Mokoka's compatriots Tete Dijana (2:44:08) and former Comrades Marathon winner Edward Mothibi (2:45:27) finished second and third respectively.
"Some of these other guys usually run longer stuff, so I was asking questions during the race: Am I still OK? Do I have to push?," said Mokoka.
"Mothibi is an experienced guy, but I'm still young as an ultra-distance runner so I turned to him to make sure the pace was good."
While he was pleased with his result, Mokoka said it might be some time before he extends himself further than 42km again.
Mokoka, who has broken multiple national records over shorter distances, is expected to lead the SA marathon team at this year's World Athletics Championships in Eugene in the build-up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
"I have a dream to run two more World Championships and another Olympics," Mokoka said, adding: " I don't have plans to do another ultra any time soon."
In the women's race, Amelework Bosho took the win in 4:04:58, just 34 seconds outside the world record (3:04:24) held by SA's Irvette van Zyl.
“Following the success of the first ultramarathon in 2021 and after months of planning, I put my neck out on the line to say we would break a record for the second time, and that’s exactly what we did today,” said race director and Nedbank Running Club national manager Nick Bester.
“We took the learnings from last year and ticked every box to make sure all procedures and rules had been adhered to for our race to meet World Athletics standards.”
Kenyan athlete Shelmith Muriuki finished second in the women's race in 3:08:30 and Van Zyl was third in 3:13:23.
Athletics SA president James Moloi could not contain his joy.
"Stephen is in a class of his own. He is a brilliant athlete, a true living legend. He has the drive and vigour of his late legendary father-in-law, Zithulele Sinqe.
"We congratulate Stephen for being a trend-setter. His achievement is amazing, especially because its was his debut in the distance.
"We also congratulate his coach and everyone else behind this achievement. We congratulate Tijana and Mothibi as well.
"But let's not forget the performance of our female athletes who have put everything into this race to take third place. Well done to Irvette."
