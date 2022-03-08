Stephen Mokoka not ready for move to 50km despite smashing world record

Stephen Mokoka says he won't make a permanent move up in distance yet despite shattering the roof with an explosive ultra-marathon debut at the weekend.

The 37-year-old, who specialises in the standard 42km marathon distance, crossed the finish line in 2:40:13 to break the 50km world record at the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers race in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Mokoka finished well clear of the rest of the field, chopping nearly two minutes off the previous 50km world record of 2:42:07 set by Ethiopia’s Ketema Negasa at the same race last year.

Mokoka's compatriots Tete Dijana (2:44:08) and former Comrades Marathon winner Edward Mothibi (2:45:27) finished second and third respectively.