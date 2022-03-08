Sport

Stephen Mokoka not ready for move to 50km despite smashing world record

08 March 2022 - 12:44 By SPORTS REPORTER
Stephen Mokoka crosses the finishing line first at the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers race in Gqeberha.
Stephen Mokoka crosses the finishing line first at the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers race in Gqeberha.
Image: Richard Pearce Photography

Stephen Mokoka says he won't make a permanent move up in distance yet despite shattering the roof with an explosive ultra-marathon debut at the weekend.

The 37-year-old, who specialises in the standard 42km marathon distance, crossed the finish line in 2:40:13 to break the 50km world record at the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers race in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

Mokoka finished well clear of the rest of the field, chopping nearly two minutes off the previous 50km world record of 2:42:07 set by Ethiopia’s Ketema Negasa at the same race last year.

Mokoka's compatriots Tete Dijana (2:44:08) and former Comrades Marathon winner Edward Mothibi (2:45:27) finished second and third respectively.

Stephen Mokoka breaks world 50km record in Gqeberha

SA’s Stephen Mokoka stepped up to 50km in style on Sunday, running 2:40:13 to break the men’s world record for the distance at the Nedbank #Runified ...
Sport
2 days ago

"Some of these other guys usually run longer stuff, so I was asking questions during the race: Am I still OK? Do I have to push?," said Mokoka.

"Mothibi is an experienced guy, but I'm still young as an ultra-distance runner so I turned to him to make sure the pace was good."

While he was pleased with his result, Mokoka said it might be some time before he extends himself further than 42km again.

Mokoka, who has broken multiple national records over shorter distances, is expected to lead the SA marathon team at this year's World Athletics Championships in Eugene in the build-up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

"I have a dream to run two more World Championships and another Olympics," Mokoka said, adding: " I don't have plans to do another ultra any time soon."

Strong placing for Snyman at World Race Walk Champs in Oman

Wayne Snyman delivered the best performance of the SA team at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Muscat, Oman, finishing seventh ...
Sport
1 day ago

In the women's race, Amelework Bosho took the win in 4:04:58, just 34 seconds outside the world record (3:04:24) held by SA's Irvette van Zyl.

“Following the success of the first ultramarathon in 2021 and after months of planning, I put my neck out on the line to say we would break a record for the second time, and that’s exactly what we did today,” said race director and Nedbank Running Club national manager Nick Bester.

Amelework Bosho won the women's race.
Amelework Bosho won the women's race.
Image: Richard Pearce Photography

“We took the learnings from last year and ticked every box to make sure all procedures and rules had been adhered to for our race to meet World Athletics standards.”

Kenyan athlete Shelmith Muriuki finished second in the women's race in 3:08:30 and Van Zyl was third in 3:13:23.

Athletics SA president James Moloi could not contain his joy.

SuperSport lands local athletics in multimillion-rand deal

Pay channel SuperSport has beaten public broadcaster SABC to one of the staples of television viewers — local athletics.
Sport
5 days ago

"Stephen is in a class of his own. He is a brilliant athlete, a true living legend. He has the drive and vigour of his late legendary father-in-law, Zithulele Sinqe.

"We congratulate Stephen for being a trend-setter. His achievement is amazing, especially because its was his debut in the distance.

"We also congratulate his coach and everyone else behind this achievement. We congratulate Tijana and Mothibi as well.

"But let's not forget the performance of our female athletes who have put everything into this race to take third place. Well done to Irvette."

MORE:

Sprint queen Banele Shabangu chuffed with step up to senior ranks

Reigning 100m and 200m SA junior champion Banele Shabangu oozes exuberance as she speaks about her ambition to dominate the domestic athletics tracks ...
Sport
4 days ago

Simbine to take on record holder Omanyala next month

SA sprint star Akani Simbine is to take on African 100m record-holder Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya next month in a shootout between the continent’s ...
Sport
2 days ago

Hurdlers keeping their vaartjies together

Hurdlers Zeney van der Walt and Gezelle Magerman, stars at age-group level, are bidding to make their marks in the senior ranks at last.
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Game changer Pitso Mosimane is in danger Sport
  2. Pelembe scores stunner to clip Birds' wings and send Royal AM second Soccer
  3. Shane Warne's friend reveals final hours before cricketer's death Cricket
  4. Shane Warne's family 'shattered' by his death Cricket
  5. MaMkhize explains Andile Mpisane's new administrative role at Royal AM Soccer

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations