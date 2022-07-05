Halep mauls Badosa on Centre Court return to reach quarters

“I'm really pleased with the way I played this tournament so far. Day by day, it's getting better,” said Halep, who missed last year's tournament with an injury, while Wimbledon was cancelled due to Covid-19 in 2020.

Harmony Tan's dream Wimbledon debut came to an end when the Frenchwoman was beaten 6-2 6-3 by 20-year-old Anisimova in the fourth round on Monday.

World number 115 Tan, who stunned 23-times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in a late-night epic on day two, backed up that win with two more impressive performances. But her wily game was no match for 20th seed Anisimova whose powerful baseline game got the job done in 74 minutes.

Anisimova beat title contender Coco Gauff in the previous round and is the last remaining American woman in the singles.

Since reaching the French Open semifinals in 2019 and being labelled the next big thing in American women's tennis, New Jersey-born Anisimova has experienced a traumatic time. Her father died of a heart attack just before the US Open that year and since then she has been rather overshadowed by other young players who have burst through.

The 20-year-old arrived at Wimbledon under the radar but has thrived to reach her second Grand Slam quarterfinal.