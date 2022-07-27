Xolisani Ndongeni is looking to climb back up the world rankings after his fight against Filipino Raymond Yanong at the Galleria in Sandton on Thursday night.
Nomeva looking to become a world title contender again
Xolisani Ndongeni is looking to climb back up the world rankings after his fight against Filipino Raymond Yanong at the Galleria in Sandton on Thursday night.
Popularly known as “Nomeva”, the 32-year-old was a top contender before two defeats set him back — a comprehensive points loss to Devin Haney in early 2019 and a surprise knockout loss to Prince Dlomo in October 2020.
“It’s a very good fight for me,” Ndongeni said after the weigh-in at the tournament venue on Wednesday afternoon. “He’s a strong opponent and he’s fought in the US, in Las Vegas, but I plan to use my height and reach advantage.”
Ndongeni has a record of 29 wins (17 KOs) and two losses compared to the visitor’s 11 victories (9 KOs), six defeats and a draw.
Yanong is fairly well-travelled, having battled in the US gambling capital on three occasions, with one narrow win and two stoppage losses. He’s also fought in Japan and Macao.
The Filipino has been used as a stepping stone opponent for up-and-coming fighters, and it remains to be seen if he can give businessperson Ndongeni, a gym-owner when he’s not boxing, a tough fight in the co-main event on ESPN Africa’s monthly bill.
In the other main bout, SA flyweight champion Jackson Chauke should be too strong for Tanzanian Mustafa Mkupasi.
Image: Supplied
Chauke, who fought at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, has a record 20 wins (14 KOs), one loss and two draws, and he should have too much firepower and experience for his opponent, unbeaten in nine outings.
The hardest fight to pick could be between recovered robbery victim Mzuvukile Magwaza and Sabelo Ngebinyana.
Magwaza was a title contender before being shot in the leg during a home invasion in early 2018, the bullet shattering his left thigh bone.
He won his first comeback fight in April to push his record to 21-0-3, but Ngebinyana presents a clear step up in class.
Ngebinyana, the former SA junior-bantamweight champion, scored a hard points win over prospect Ricardo Malajika in March last year, but he’s moved up two divisions since then, failing to make the weight for a bantamweight contest in England in April.
His record stands at 14-5 (11 KOs).
The bill is set to be broadcast on ESPN Africa (DStv 218) and SABC Sport.
