South African Willemien Jooste rode in as joint winner with American Deirdre Griffith in the 12th Mongol Derby endurance race, which ended on Saturday.

The 1,000km race‚ which started in 2009‚ recreates the horse-messenger system developed by Genghis Khan‚ the founder of the Mongol Empire‚ in 1224.

Using a network of horse stations‚ his messengers could gallop from his capital‚ Kharkhorin‚ to the Caspian Sea in a few days.

The race, which is made up of twenty eight stations strung out along the route, has been described as the world’s longest and toughest horse race.

After the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 editions, the 12th derby kicked off on July 23 and looked set to be one of the most fiercely contested races to date, with 46 riders, from 10 different nations, competing for the prestigious win.

Each of the riders is provided with 25 to 27 semi-wild horses‚ which are available at a number of changing stations along the route. The riders should not ride a horse for more than 40km.

Day one saw young New Zealand pair, Sam Edney and Annie Hackett, take an early lead, as other racers suffered navigational errors and falls.

Organisers said by day three, riders were pulling out of the race with bruised and battered bodies (some chose to ride on with broken bones) while others served time penalties for riding past cut-off times the night before.

On day five, a pair of experienced riders - Irishman Patrick Heffron and Brit Chris Walker - led the race, closely followed by a chasing pack of seven, including Griffith and Jooste.

Heffron and Walker rode out front through days six and seven, but never with enough of a lead to relax.