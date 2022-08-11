×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Swimming

Lara bags qualifying time as friends Pieter and Matt begin duel

11 August 2022 - 14:51
David Isaacson Sports reporter
Lara van Niekerk after winning her 100m breaststroke semifinal in Birmingham.
Lara van Niekerk after winning her 100m breaststroke semifinal in Birmingham.
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Double Commonwealth Games champion Lara van Niekerk achieved the first world championship qualifying time of the SA short-course trials in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, dominating the women’s 100m breaststroke in the morning heats. 

Van Niekerk, who won the 100m and 50m breaststroke at Birmingham 2022, clocked 1 min 04.92 sec, which also ranks her second in the world, though the short-course season has barely begun internationally. 

Italy’s Benedetta Pilato, the reigning 100m long-course world champion and silver medallist ahead of Van Niekerk in 50m breaststroke in Budapest in June, holds the 1:03.69 world lead for this event in a 25-metre pool.

The 1:03.89 SA record from two years ago is held by Tatjana Schoenmaker, who is not competing here.

Pieter Coetzé, who collected gold, silver and bronze in the three backstroke events in England, was in action in the 200m backstroke, but he will also go up against friend Matthew Sates, the short-course star from last year, in the 50m butterfly and 100m individual medley. 

Coetzé and Sates, the top male swimmer of the 2021 World Cup series, overlap on several events and have the potential to develop into one of the great rivalries of SA sport. 

Swimmers have until the end of October to qualify for the global gala in Melbourne in December. The World Cup series kicks off in Berlin on October 21. 

READ MORE:

Not many medals after a dearth of support

By the time the curtain falls on the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham tomorrow, Team SA will almost certainly have notched up its lowest tally of ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

Omanyala triumphs again as he takes Simbine's 100m Games crown

Akani Simbine surrendered his Commonwealth Games 100m crown to Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala in Birmingham on Wednesday night, running in second a fair ...
Sport
1 week ago

Lara van Niekerk leads Tatjana Schoenmaker to gold-silver triumph

Teenager Lara van Niekerk dethroned Tatjana Schoenmaker as the Commonwealth Games 100m breaststroke champion on Tuesday night, but they gave SA an ...
Sport
1 week ago

Lara vs Tatjana in all-SA battle for breaststroke dominance

Team SA is primed to scoop a gold-silver at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday night in what could be a titanic battle in the women’s 100m ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. McCarthy a hit with Ronaldo and others at Manchester United: reports Soccer
  2. ‘Bring on Barcelona’: Fans celebrate Kaizer Chiefs’ first win of the season Soccer
  3. TS Galaxy stun defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Zwane says they will protect starlet Shabalala Soccer
  5. Blast from the past: Le Clos floats like a butterfly for world champs gold Sport

Latest Videos

Black Sash leaders, 50 years apart, discuss how SA can help women
48 cases related to Marikana massacre litigations are still in court